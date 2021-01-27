Crash involving 7 cars closes stretch of Hitchcock Parkway Wednesday morning

Traffic is backing up on Hitchcock Parkway as a portion of the frequently travelled road has been closed due to a traffic collision involving seven cars on Wednesday morning.
At approximately 9:40 a.m., the Aiken Department of Public Safety reported a traffic collision that led officers to close the portion of the parkway from Dibble Road to Rinehart Way.
Detours are being established, the department reports.
Details on injuries from the crash are limited but authorities report that EMS was called to the scene. Google Traffic Maps show slow traffic back up in the area.
Drivers planning to travel down Hitchcock Parkway Wednesday morning are encouraged to consider an alternate route.
Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.