COVID-19 vaccine clinic draws crowd in Wagener

WAGENER — The local fire station had an extra-heavy flow of visitors Wednesday, playing host to dozens of people eager to get a COVID-19 vaccination, and a crew from Lexington Medical Center provided most of the equipment and personnel.
Wagener Mayor Mike Miller and S.C. Rep. Nikki Setzler, D-Lexington, helped clear the way for the event, which had more than 200 vaccinations administered – each given as the first in a two-part series over the course of two weeks.
"The mayor called me on behalf of the town, and I contacted the CEO of Lexington Medical Center, and they were more than happy to come down there," said Setzler, whose district includes parts of Aiken, Lexington, Calhoun and Saluda counties.
"The point is that anyone that we can get vaccinated is a plus, and is a benefit to everyone, and some people don't have the ability to get to a site or travel a long distance, and I'm just thrilled that we're having people down there that are getting vaccinated."
Participants who were on the sharp end of the needle offered a variety of reactions. "Easy," said Navy retiree John Rinehart, a Salley resident, a few minutes after he was vaccinated. "Everybody needs to get it, so we can get rid of these masks."
Salley resident George Wooten, a retired barber who ran a shop in Warrenville, also gave a thumbs-up review after going through the process. "I think they … they did a wonderful job, the was they were doing. I'd urge anybody and everybody to get that shot."
The mayor expressed thanks for the hospital, Setzler and the town's police and fire departments. The Wagener Medical Center and the town hall, he confirmed, were getting plenty of phone calls about how, when and where to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
The Wagener medical facility, he said, does not have the facilities for the extreme cold needed to store doses of the vaccine, so he called Setzler and got a reply, one hour later, from Lexington Medical Center.
The Lexington crew "put it all together," he said. "We met with them. They looked at the facility, said it would work, and I think it's done well … They are always there for us."
He also commented on the open window for vaccinations to fight the virus. "Everybody 16 and over can get it now. All those restrictions are gone."