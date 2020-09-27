COVID-19 testing event held at St. Mary Help of Christians

Many residents lined up in a socially distant fashion on a rainy Sunday afternoon to get tested for COVID-19.
The pop-up testing event was held at St. Mary Help of Christian Church, 138 Fairfield St. S.E., from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Gayla Keesee, one of those in attendance, wanted to get tested because she "goes out and visits."
"I just want to have that baseline to make sure," Keesee said.
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control recommends routine testing for "individuals with known exposures or concerns about exposures. Routine testing allows public health workers to diagnose those who are asymptomatic and interrupt the ongoing spread of the virus."
The agency recommends this routine testing at least once a month.
There are currently 336 mobile testing events scheduled through Oct. 31. To find out when and where the next testing events are, visit scdhec.gov/COVID19Testing.