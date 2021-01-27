Courtney Center, named for lifelong Wagener resident, focuses on senior services

WAGENER — The past few months have been rough at 49 Roy St., in terms of drawing visitors, but the Listine Gunter Courtney Human Services Building is still in business, not only offering help through Aiken Senior Life Services but also holding satellite offices for the Aiken County auditor and treasurer and an emergency medical services station.

The building, also known as the Courtney Center, is named in memory of a lifelong Wagener resident, and much of its current focus is on delivering meals for local retirement-age residents.

Listine Gunter Courtney, the namesake of a building focused mainly on serving retirement-age Wagener residents, was "very witty," in the words of longtime friend LeMyra Young.

"She loved life, and she loved laughing and joking and ... if anybody ever loved a thrift store, she was it. She never passed up a bargain," Young said.

Courtney, an emergency medical technician who died of lung cancer Sept. 8, 2000, at age 61, also had a degree in cosmetology and was descended from the Gunter family for which the community was first named (Gunter's Crossroads and then Guntersville).

Her parents were Lyston and Freida Heohn Gunter, and her local associations included membership in the Women's Club of Wagener and First Baptist Church of Wagener. Her daughters are local residents Tina Hartley and Kim Adams.

Young noted that Courtney, who was also a pianist and organist, went on to marry Norman Courtney, remembered by some for his years as Wagener's police chief.

The facility bearing the family name was dedicated in 2006 and is located on acreage donated by Courtney's family. Activities are normally on weekdays, with heavy emphasis on elderly clients, some of whom may come to work on a jigsaw puzzle, browse through an assortment of magazines up for grabs, or simply engage in conversation.

Foot traffic is down dramatically, due to COVID-19 pandemic concerns, but distribution of government-funded meals continues.

"It's our Wagener senior meal site," said Barbara Gonsalves, aging services director for Aiken Senior Life Services.

"It's just a great place," said Carolyn Rushton, a recreation supervisor for the county. "A lot of seniors do not have wi-fi at home. They can come here. They can bring their tablets. I'm always fixing cellphones or showing them where something is, or attaching a picture."

She also touched on the reasons for visitors. "They're not coming here for the meals. The meals are a perk of it, but they're just coming to be around other people, and a lot of times, we ... or the other participants that are here are the only ones that they see that week."

The daily number of weekday visitors, under normal circumstances, would be "anywhere from 25 to 30-plus," in Rushton's assessment.

"Normally ... people are laughing and joking and cutting up and maybe walking on the treadmill and sewing on the sewing machines and ... trying to figure out their new phone their daughter just got them," Rushton said, describing the facility as offering "some place for them to go and be among their peers."

Glenda Rose Young Furtick recalled that her mom, Debbie Rose Ezelle Young, was an extremely close friend of Listine Courtney, from childhood.

"They were like sisters," she said.

Courtney's mother, a native of Germany, died when Courtney was a toddler, which left the father of the house, Wagener's town pharmacist, to handle single parenthood.

Furtick said she was deeply touched, in later years, with the level of care that Courtney and her two daughters provided for the elderly "Mr. Lyston" in the family home.

"She was such a witty, funny person, and so was my mother, but at the same time, she was such a loving, caring, giving person," Furtick said. "Those kinds of things resonate, and people don't forget things like that."

The Courtney Center is also available for rental, although the pandemic has reduced the maximum capacity, which is currently at 25.

"It's a great place for baby showers or wedding showers – things like that," Rushton said.

For more information about the center, call 803-564-5211 or visit www.wagenersc.com.