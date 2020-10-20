County Council passes second reading of animal control ordinance

After several months during which the second reading of an ordinance was tabled and then kept getting retabled, Aiken County Council move forward Tuesday night with a plan to change how the county deals with animal control issues.
During a meeting at the Aiken County Government Center, the panel unanimously approved recent revisions to a draft that had been prepared by county staff.
The latest version of the ordinance takes into account suggestions and complaints made during a public hearing in June or submitted electronically to the county.
Prior to the vote on the second reading, County Council member Chuck Smith described the job that staff had done as “outstanding” to get the ordinance into a form “that best serves Aiken County and our people,” and he added, "It's a great improvement over what we had."
County Council began an effort last year to review the existing ordinance after there were several incidents involving dogs that attacked and injured other animals and people. Some of the animals that were attacked died.
According to a memorandum from Assistant County Administrator Joel Duke to County Council, the latest version of the ordinance includes the following:
• Revised definitions for adequate food and water, domestic animal, humane care, livestock, pet and shelter.
• Clarification of the process for surrendering an animal to the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
• Clarification of the fees charged for “redeeming” an animal from the Aiken County Animal Shelter.
• Adjustments that limit registration with the county to only dangerous animals, reduce the period of registration to as little as two years and clarify County Code Enforcement officers’ inspection authority.
• Adjustments that clarify what constitutes a violation in regard to animals creating a nuisance.
• Adjustments that further define the definition of a dangerous animal and make it consistent with South Carolina code.
• Adjustments that clarify the actions that constitute animal abuse.
In addition, Duke, who is also the county’s chief development officer, reported in his memorandum that microchipping is recognized as an acceptable method of animal identification in the ordinance’s latest version.
Three readings of the ordinance are required before it can take effect.
In other action Tuesday evening, County Council also unanimously approved the following:
• A resolution to award the contract for the renovation of the Aiken County Public Library’s interior and the refurbishment of the vacant north wing of the building where the facility is located to J.E. Stewart Builders Inc. of Aiken. The cost will be $2,177,610.
• A resolution to award the contract for the construction of a new inclusive playground at Langley Pond Park to Playcore Wisconsin Inc. (doing business as Gametime/Cunningham Recreation) of Fort Payne, Alabama. The funds available in the county’s fiscal year 2020-2021 budget for the project total $699,697.90, according to the resolution’s impact statement.
• The third readings of several ordinances that would provide tax incentives for projects to construct solar power production facilities at four locations in Aiken County, which would involve an investment of more than $300 million.
All nine members of County Council were present at the meeting or participated by telephone.