Couchton fire department moves toward improvements

COUCHTON — Abundant space and newer equipment may be on the minds of Couchton's firemen in the months ahead, as plans proceed for construction of the fire department's new headquarters.

Friday afternoon's activities at the current base included a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the occasion, leading toward the department getting a building with plenty of room for modern, full-size trucks and other equipment and also for training, offices and possibly bedrooms and bathrooms.

Hopes are for the package, costing around $900,000, to be complete this year, although plenty of variables are reportedly in play. The plan is for enough training space for about 20 people to participate at a time, said Chris Cady, chairman of the department's board.

"We worked real hard to get this," said Greg Bailey, the fire chief, acknowledging a variety of challenges to be handled over the next several months.

"More space" is hugely important, he said, "and then our training area's going to be … almost triple the size. Right now, it's kind of cramped in there. We have a training room and a kitchen all in together, and it's going to be bigger than that whole thing altogether, and the offices will be bigger. We've designed a nice kitchen … We put some thought into the whole system."

The department dates back to 1972 and serves about 65 square miles. Bailey said the idea for a new headquarters has been percolating for eight years, and the intensity picked up two years ago.

Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker was also a part of Friday's assembly. He later referred to the development as "a major step up for the fire department."

He added, "We like to see strong volunteer fire departments, because they do provide a valuable service for the citizens who rely on them in the county."

Among the department's other decision-makers are board members Wayne Skidmore, Martha Bailey, Mark Humphreville, Jerrod Fothergill and – board members who are also landowner trustees – Jason Davis and Randy Simmons.

Couchton is about six miles east of Aiken, and its fire department's base is at 3227 Wagener Road. A three-bay station is on SC 302, at Burkelo Road, and long-term plans are in place for a third station in the New Bridge area, the chief said.