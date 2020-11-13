Coronavirus cancellation: Bloodies and Bagels won't be held in Aiken this Thanksgiving

Many Aiken residents enjoy starting off Thanksgiving Day with breakfast on the lawn of the Aiken County Historical Museum.
And some of them also like to bring along their holiday visitors; but this year, they’ll have to make other plans.
The Aiken Land Conservancy has canceled the 2020 edition of Bloodies and Bagels “due to” the novel coronavirus pandemic, Wendy Gutfarb told the Aiken Standard recently.
“We wish everybody a safe and happy holiday,” said Gutfarb, who is a member of the Land Conservancy’s board of directors. “We look forward to hosting Bloodies and Bagels again in the future.”
Aiken’s two other big Thanksgiving events – the public Blessing of the Hounds in Hitchcock Woods and the One Table community Thanksgiving dinner – also have been called off because of COVID-19.
For approximately 10 years prior to this fall, the Land Conservancy annually served Bloody Marys and bagels outside at the historical museum.
The menu also included coffee and cream cheese.
The Land Conservancy considered Bloodies and Bagels to be more of a “friend raiser” than a fundraiser.
The event increased awareness of the Land Conservancy and also gave people the opportunity to meet its leaders and learn more about its mission to preserve open, undeveloped areas in Aiken and surrounding areas.
There was no cost to attend, but donations were accepted.