Contract has been signed to sell old Aiken County Hospital

If the third time proves to be the charm, the old Aiken County Hospital will have a new owner in the near future.
An agreement to sell the brick structure on Richland Avenue West in Aiken for $1.15 million has reached the final stages.
A contract between the county and 828 Richland Associates LLC was signed Monday, County Administrator Clay Killian told the Aiken Standard on Wednesday.
"We've been working on this for a long time, and we're glad to have a purchase and sale agreement in place," he said. "They have a 180-day due diligence period to inspect the property and to arrange the things they need to get done to do what they're going to do to the property. It (the deal) still has a possibility of not closing, but we're very comfortable with 828 Richland Associates and looking forward to the property being redeveloped."
The brick structure, which was built prior to World War II, stands on a 9.33-acre tract on Richland Avenue West in Aiken.
After the old hospital was closed, the building served, for a time, as Aiken County government’s headquarters.
Two previous deals involving the old hospital and other prospective buyers collapsed before they could be closed.
In 2018, County Council gave its final approval to a plan to sell the old hospital for $1.1-million to The Marian Group, which is based in Kentucky.
The ordinance, which was passed after the required three readings, included a condition of sale stating that the old hospital would be “retained, renovated and repurposed in a manner that subjects it to real property taxation.”
Early in 2019, The Marian Group withdrew its applications with the City of Aiken to redevelop the property, and its agreement with the county ended.
A “missed financing deadline” was the reason The Marian Group backed out, according to an email sent by James Duffy, a development associate with the Kentucky-based firm, to Aiken City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh.
Later in 2019, another ordinance authorized the sale of the old hospital to WTC Investments LLC for $1.1 million from County Council, but it didn’t prohibit the prospective buyer from tearing down the old hospital.
Tom Wyatt manages WTC. His father, Weldon Wyatt, is a local entrepreneur and developer.
The deal with WTC fell apart in January 2020.
The “first and foremost” reason why “was the timeframe involved in getting the South Carolina Educational Television, or ETV, tower removed from the rear of the site,” according to a County Council news release. “WTC expressed concern that the structure would not be removed within a timeframe acceptable to it.”
Then, in June 2020, County Council passed, on third reading, an ordinance that authorized the sale of the old hospital to 828 Richland Associates.
Columbia developer Al Saad, a principal in 828 Richland Associates, told the Aiken Standard last year that he wanted to renovate and repurpose the old hospital.
The ETV tower is still on the property, and the arrangements haven't been finalized yet to take it down and put up a new one near the Aiken Department of Public Safety headquarters on Beaufort Street.
"We're making progress, but it's just been a slow process," Killian said. "ETV has a fair number of hoops to jump through, and they've gotten through a good many of them. They've gotten FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) approval. They've gotten FCC (Federal Communications Commission) approval. I don't know a new schedule (for getting everything completed) right off the top of my head, but I think once they get it (the construction of the new tower) started, it's a pretty quick build. Most of it will be built offsite and then it will be assembled, as I understand it, once it gets here (to Aiken). But things are moving along, and I think we are pretty confident that we can get it done in a fashion that it won't cause a delay in the redevelopment of the old hospital property."