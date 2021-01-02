Continued growth: Aiken County's population shifts west

NORTH AUGUSTA — Andrea and Danny Bowles moved to North Augusta in 2019 for one big reason: Convenience.
The Bowleses had lived in Evans, Georgia, for 25 years. Danny worked at the Savannah River Site and traffic and congestion had become horrible. He said it was taking him an hour to get home from work every day. After the move, Danny Bowles said it's a 30-minute drive each way, no matter the time of day.
"It’s been a life changer for me," he said.
Andrea, the sales manager at Blanchard and Calhoun's West Augusta office, said the move has also cut her trip to work in half.
"When you’re leaving (North Augusta) in the morning, when I leave North Augusta and come into Augusta, there’s no traffic going into Augusta because I’m going against it," she said. "When I come home at night, all the traffic is leaving downtown and coming into Columbia County, and I’m going the opposite direction. It's actually perfect."
Andrea Bowles said she and her husband live in the Hammond's Ferry neighborhood and they're five minutes from a variety of shops, including local stores and chain retailers like Publix, Kroger, Walmart, Belk and Lowe's. She said the lifestyle is just a little easier in North Augusta, and she likes how things aren't as spread out.
The Bowles' experience isn't especially unique. The city of North Augusta has grown tremendously, along with the other western portions of Aiken County. In fact, the growth in those parts has outpaced the growth of the rest of the county.
Growth in North Augusta
During each 10-year census period over the past 110 years, Aiken County has recorded an increase in population. It was home to 39,032 people in 1900, which grew to 160,099 in 2010.
The U.S. Census Bureau estimates that the city of Aiken, population-wise, has grown roughly 4% over the last nine years, from 29,594 residents to 30,869. In comparison, the City of North Augusta has grown around 12% over the same time period, from 21,309 residents to 23,845.
So, while both cities are still growing, North Augusta has had the higher rate of growth.
Jim Clifford, North Augusta's new city administrator, said he would guess that the growth in North Augusta has a lot to do with the growth of Fort Gordon and Army Cyber Command.
"We’re excited to be postured to absorb that growth as it comes and, hopefully, we do it in a responsible way and we do that in partnership with the rest of the county," said Clifford.
Clifford also raised the point that this population shift isn't as much of a western migration, as the rest of the county's population numbers aren't downgrading. It just so happens that a lot of that growth is concentrated on the western corridor of the county.
Bob Pettit, North Augusta's mayor who is not seeking reelection this year, echoed this point and shared a few reasons why he thinks this growth is happening. One of them was that North Augusta is "part of a metropolitan area close to a metropolitan area" being located near Augusta.
Pettit also said there is available land to develop in North Augusta, particularly north of Interstate 20, "with a number of developments established there built, or still being built, and others are being planned."
Pettit mentioned the Riverside Village development in North Augusta as helping draw younger residents to the city. He also said there is potential for development off Exit 1 on Interstate 20, but the topography is a bit challenging.
"I’m absolutely pleased by it because we spend a lot of time – as a city, the council and the staff – trying to figure out exactly how to grow in the right way," said Petit.
Growth in Aiken
Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken's city manager, said, "we’ve noticed over the last few years, since we’ve gotten out of the great recession, that there has been a lot of development to the west of town."
Bedenbaugh said he thinks a lot of that can be attributed to the availability of property.
"Development in the city of Aiken is not going at the same pace," said Bedenbaugh. "A lot of that is due to a lot of it is developed out."
While Bedenbaugh said the city of Aiken isn't growing at the same rate it was in the 1980s, 1990s or early 2000s, he said some of that is by choice. He also doesn't see this as having an effect on the city's revenues because people still come to Aiken to shop.
Impact on schools
The Aiken County Public School District has certainly been impacted by this shift in population. King Laurence, the district's superintendent, said it was a big part of the district's 2018 bond referendum, with the majority of the included projects being on the western end of the county.
Belvedere Elementary, Hammond Hill Elementary and Midlands Valley High School all received facilities updates and space as part of the referendum.
"Obviously, there were projects and upgrades that needed to happen around the school district," said Laurence. "But, I think that the primary push in 2018 with that bond referendum was due to our knowledge of that growth in that direction in the county."
Laurence also spoke about how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted this crowding.
"Right now, the biggest crowding we have is at Paul Knox Middle School in North Augusta," said Laurence. "The COVID-19 pandemic actually eased some of that overcrowding because of the number of students who are taking advantage of Aiken Innovate virtual. But, that’s going to be short-lived, and we’ll be back to the same issues we had of overcrowding there."
Laurence also mentioned that North Augusta High School was already being rebuilt and that project is almost complete. This rebuild added about 400 seats to the high school, Laurence said.
"We’re always looking at what the trends are," said Laurence. "We pay attention to where the population centers are; and we don’t necessarily have a crystal ball, but we still can pay attention to the trends and make good intelligent guesses as to where the population is going to be and do our best to prepare for those things."
From rural to urban
In correspondence with the western shift of the county's population, there has also been a shift from a predominantly rural population to a predominantly urban one.
In 1970, 55% of the total population of Aiken County was classified as rural, or residing in a rural environment, according to census data. By 2010, the rural population had fallen to 37%, making the urban population 63%.
Clay Killian, Aiken County administrator, spoke about this point, saying, "We don’t see a lot of (development) out in the very rural areas. There are some things happening out there, but most of it is where you already have water and sewer service."
Joel Duke, director of planning and development in Aiken County, said part of this shift is "just the natural migration of people moving to different parts of the metro area.
"Where those folks locate, where the housing is being built, is really based on proximity to employment, availability of utilities that can service a higher density growth and those areas happen to correspond to the western areas of the county," said Duke.
Duke also noted that this area already "contains a good bit of the infrastructure that's necessary, whether it be transportation or water or sanitary sewer that's necessary to allow higher density development."
Laurence said, "I think it’s probably a pretty good bet that the growth is going to continue in that direction, although we are seeing a little bit in Aiken now," said Laurence.
"I’m pleased, and I’m optimistic that (development) is going to continue in a positive way," said Pettit.