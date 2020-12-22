Conjunction Junction: Hundreds show up at Ruth Patrick Center to see Christmas Star

The Ruth Patrick Science Education Center was a conjunction junction Monday as hundreds of area residents turned out to connect with science and witness a rare phenomenon.
While standing on the roof of the USC Aiken facility, they viewed the close alignment of Jupiter and Saturn.
The distance between the two largest planets in our solar system was so small they appeared, to the naked eye, to be fused into a single point of light.
Such a sight hadn’t been visible in the night sky since 1226.
Astronomers call an event of this type a conjunction, and Jupiter and Saturn were so close to each other that their late 2020 alignment also was referred to as a “great conjunction.”
Because of the phenomenon’s Yuletide timing, it had a nickname, the “Christmas Star.” That term appeared in many media reports about the alignment.
Rooftop viewing of the conjunction was available at the Ruth Patrick Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Prior to then, Tabitha McGlocklin, an administrative specialist at the Ruth Patrick Center, said she answered “70-plus phone calls” Monday from individuals seeking information about seeing the alignment.
Around 4:45 p.m., people started arriving at the Ruth Patrick center for the viewing period.
In all, there were 418 visitors during that time, McGlocklin reported.
“And they kept showing up at the door even after it was locked,” she said.
Neil Miller, a senior physics instructor at USC Aiken, was on the roof to talk to the crowd about the alignment.
In addition, views from the Ruth Patrick center’s Bechtel Telescope were projected onto a screen for visitors to enjoy.
Saturn’s rings and the planet’s largest moon, Titan, were visible in those views along with four of Jupiter’s moons.
“It was nice to hear the individuals as they came down (from the roof) talking about how it exciting it was and how neat it was that they got to see this, something that they’ll probably never get to see again,” McGlocklin said. “It made me feel really good that we got to be a part of that.”
A conjunction of this magnitude involving Jupiter and Saturn won’t happen again until 2080.