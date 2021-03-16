Community invited to Aiken Standard's second Sunday Best reception and photo exhibit

Local residents are invited to join the Aiken Standard at its second Sunday Best Exhibition recognizing the individuals who were featured on the front page of Sunday Best during 2020.
The Sunday Best Exhibition will include a reception and photography exhibit and will be held from 2 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 21, at the Aiken County Historical Museum, 433 Newberry St. S.W.
Drop by the free event to celebrate the honorees and meet the Aiken Standard's award-winning journalists and photographers who've selected an impressive display of their staff photos that will be on exhibit during the event.
"We wanted to celebrate the second anniversary of our Sunday Best section and recognize those who were featured in 2020," said Melinda Caldwell, advertising and events specialist with the Aiken Standard. "We are also celebrating our award-winning journalists and photographers with a display of some of their photography from this past year."
The event is open to the public; however, attendees are strongly encouraged to RSVP by calling Caldwell at 803-644-2362 or emailing mcaldwell@aikenstandard.com.
"People will get a chance to meet our journalists and see some of their work from this past year as well as help us celebrate the individuals who have made a difference in our community and were featured on the front page of our Sunday Best section, all in the beautiful historical museum," Caldwell said.
Masks will be required, and social distancing is encouraged.