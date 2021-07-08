Community forum on jobs, wages, affordable housing being held Saturday in Aiken

A community roundtable event is being held Saturday, with the topics being jobs, the minimum wage and affordable housing.

The forum will be held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, 841 Edgefield Ave. N.W., from 3:30 to 6 p.m. Local representatives will be in attendance and speaking, including Aiken City Council members Gail Diggs and Lessie Price.

The event is being held in collaboration with the S.C. Democratic Party Labor and Progressive Caucus and Aiken Young Democrats. The caucus "strives to fight for progression in local and state policies" and "bring awareness to issues that impact the working class in S.C.," according to its Facebook page.

"The goal is to bring the community together and bring these discussions to light, along with providing them with resources," said Heather Sanders, 2nd Congressional District vice chair of the caucus.

There will also be free resources for attendees, including representatives from the housing authority, a voter registration booth and potentially a vaccine booth. There will also be cash door prizes.