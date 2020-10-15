Community comes together to fight food insecurity in Aiken

Extremely slow-moving traffic was part of Robert M. Bell Parkway's scenery for several hours Thursday, with hundreds of local residents taking part in a drive-thru food giveaway at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.
Dozens of student athletes from the university were part of the process, helping unpack such offerings as cereal, peanut butter, beef stew, spaghetti, peas, pears, chicken, catfish, rice and eggs, all provided through Golden Harvest Food Bank, and prepare them for distribution around Aiken County one car, truck, van or SUV at a time. Also on board were employees from the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Christina Alexander, the food bank's marketing coordinator, indicated the final count was 678 vehicles, and the distribution data included 45,117 pounds of food – enough for 57,597 meals.
"Everything went smoothly," said Staff Sgt. Steve Shunn, with the sheriff's office. "The citizens were very patient, especially with the long line. It went very well."
The gathering was fun, in the assessment of USCA freshman Sydney Bresee, a volleyball player who signed up for an afternoon shift, helping put food items into place in assembly-line style. Several of her teammates were on board for a shift during the four-hour event, as were players representing soccer, basketball, softball, baseball and cross-country.
Bresee, who is from Raleigh, North Carolina, added, "I think it's good to see everyone drive through and they're waving and smiling and saying, 'Thank you.'"
"It's a tremendous help, being that medication is high and you have to pay a lot of bills … going back and forth to the doctor, going the extra mile that you shouldn't have to go," said Gregory Roper, a disabled Army veteran who said he heard about the event on local TV news.
Such events "have become the safest, best way for us to provide families experiencing food insecurity with nutritious meals, but they require a lot of hands to put on successfully," in Alexander's assessment.
She also wrote, "Today was a wonderful example of the community coming together to provide space and volunteers so that we could feed families and take a worry off their plate."