Community blood drive draws donors to downtown Aiken

Amentum Center for Performing Arts was also a collection center for plasma, white cells and red cells for most of Wednesday's daylight hours, with the American Red Cross conducting a blood drive that drew 74 pints.

The day's prominent donors included Stuart Bedenbaugh, Aiken's city manager. "I try to donate as much as … my schedule allows," he said. "The city's always happy to be a sponsor of these blood drives, because we do believe that giving blood is giving the gift of life for those that need it and helping your fellow person."

Among first-time donors was Debbie Waters, who saw a notice in the Aiken Standard and decided to respond in the affirmative. "I thought, 'Well, this is something I see occasionally and I'm going to act on it and go and donate blood.'"

Waters, who works in accounting, said the entire experience, from entrance to exit, took about an hour and 15 minutes, with friendly and helpful personnel helping smooth out the process, with a variety of questions to answer and frequent contact once the actual donation process had begun, to ensure she was doing well.

"It was fine," she recalled. "I would probably do it again, given the chance. I'm sure there will be other chances."

Longtime donors on the scene included Ken Edwards, who has been shoeing horses for 56 years and trains trotters at McGhees' Mile. "We came today to help everybody we can, and I challenge all the farriers in town to come and do this," he said, noting that his company for the occasion included his wife, Bee, and her mom, Ruth Bennett.

The day's goal was 100 pints. Other Red Cross drives on the near horizon are to be June 16 at St. John's United Methodist Church, also in downtown Aiken, from 1-6 p.m.; June 17, Aiken High School, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; June 23, Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3-7 p.m.; VFW Post 5877, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and July 2, Westminster Memory Care, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sponsors of Wednesday's drive included include Amentum, the Aiken Standard, Savannah River Remediation, Aiken's municipal government, Betsy’s Round the Corner, Flanigan’s Ice Cream Parlor and the Girl Scouts.