'Common sense' important when using fireworks around the Fourth

As the Fourth of July approaches, many local residents are rushing out to pick up their own fireworks.
During last year’s pandemic lockdown, fireworks sales were up, with many choosing to create their own light show within the safety of their backyard.
An employee at Wacky Wayne’s Fireworks Warehouse in North Augusta said last Fourth of July was their biggest season ever.
Joyce Hyer, an employee at Rodney’s Rockets in North Augusta, said last year their store was completely sold out by the night of the Fourth.
She added that this year, the pandemic is still affecting supply. The only reason they were able to get such a large assortment of products was because the owners have established good connections, Hyer said.
“For the most part, we’ve gotten really good choices (in products). We’re excited because we were really concerned – all of the fireworks come from China,” Hyer said.
She added that because of embargoes and shipping, prices had to go up.
Even though people are getting back to fireworks shows, fireworks sellers are still urging the community to stay safe and use common sense over the holiday weekend.
“Everybody should pay attention to what they’re using,” Hyer said. All of the fireworks have adult supervision and safety warnings listed on the front, she said.
Bill Weiner, vice president of Phantom Fireworks Companies, said fireworks safety is crucial.
“Always have a ready source of water close by in case of emergencies,” Weiner said. “Maintain plenty of distance between the launch site and spectators and inhabited buildings.”
In the city of Aiken, it is against the law for “any person to use, fire, shoot, discharge, sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess any fireworks within the city, except as specifically authorized,” according to the city's code.
Sparklers and firecrackers fall under the category of “specifically authorized,” however there are size and volume restrictions.
Offenders can face up to $1,000 in fines for violating the city's firework ordinances.
Fireworks are legal in Aiken County; however, residents should still be mindful of noise ordinances in the county.
“I think common sense, in anything you do, is very valuable,” Hyer said.