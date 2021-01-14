Commission to discuss Aiken economic development report

The Aiken Municipal Development Commission will review survey results from a recent AECOM report and discuss how to turn the report into actions during a virtual meeting Friday.
The survey was in response to the report, which focuses on economic strategy for the City of Aiken, with each member being surveyed on the various report items.
The items fell under a few different categories including: retain and attract diverse residents, identify target areas for investment, leverage catalytic investments, create room to grow, leverage Aiken's equestrian heritage and enhance gateways.
Members ranked the items by priority in the survey and will discuss these items and how to move forward. To do so, the committee recognizes it is important to go from paper to action. Thus, there is an included accountability plan that states the need for a project manager, who will identify a "champion" for each recommendation in the report.
These champions will form a council and meet quarterly to report on the progress of each initiative. An annual report detailing this progress will be presented to City Council each January through 2024.
The meeting will be at 1 p.m. Friday. For residents who want to stream the meeting, visit the City of Aiken's YouTube page.