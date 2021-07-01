Columbia man killed in I-20 crash near Monetta

A Columbia man was killed in a crash along Interstate 20 early Thursday morning, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office and S.C. Highway Patrol.
Luis Daniel Echevarria, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene from blunt force injuries, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.
Echevarria was driving a 2005 Ford minivan eastbound on I-20 near Monetta and Batesburg when he ran off the left side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the road again, S.C. Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell reported. The minivan then flipped and struck a tree.
Echevarria was not wearing a seat belt, Ables said.
Highway Patrol is investigating the crash, which happened around 1 a.m.