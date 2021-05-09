Cold Creek offers one-of-a-kind majolica ceramics

Bill and Jennifer Tiszai, owners of Cold Creek Nurseries, returned from a trip to Guanajuato, Mexico, with a collection of traditional majolica ceramics. Artist Gorky Gonzalez created pieces for the garden center that are now available for purchase at Cold Creek.
“We were able to tour the factory, learn about this centuries-old style that has been resurrected by the artist, and discuss our vision for the types of unique pieces we wanted to offer our customers," Bill said. "Each piece was hand-thrown, hand-painted and signed by the artist. They are truly one-of-a-kind. We are very pleased with the end result and believe our customers will love this special earthenware.”
Gonzalez studied and worked with his father, sculptor Rodolfo Gonzalez. Rodolfo worked at The Allende Institute where he built an artistic foundry and later founded a small workshop of terra cotta. In Guanajuato, he studied ceramics and began pursuing his interest in traditional majolica pottery. He spent time studying pottery in Japan, where he met his wife. He then returned to Guanajuato and opened his workshop, Alfareria Tradicional, where his focus is on the resurrection of traditional majolica.
Majolica is earthenware covered in a white, glossy glaze, then painted with intricate designs and fired at a medium temperature. The medium temperature allows the glaze colors to remain brighter, and the glaze stays in place showcasing the delicate brush strokes of the artist. Gonzalez has made a name for himself and his work internationally, and Cold Creek is excited to offer his pieces.
For more information, visit coldcreek.net.