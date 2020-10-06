Clerical error causes duplicate absentee ballots to be sent in Aiken County

Some Aiken County residents may have received more than one absentee ballot in the mail by mistake.
A clerical error caused the duplicate ballots to be mailed, according to Cynthia Holland, the registration and elections director in Aiken County.
Holland said the error was created because the office had to manually put a request into the system for each of the voters that requested an absentee ballot. Some of the voters did not get an "issue date" put on their profile and so it looked like they didn't receive a ballot, according to the computer. Therefore, they were sent a second one.
Holland said the voter registration system the county uses will not allow them to accept more than one ballot from a person. This will prevent a voter from voting twice in the November election.
Paul Anderson said he and his wife, both Aiken residents, each received duplicate ballots. Everything in the envelopes was identical, according to Anderson.
Anderson said that this situation undermines his confidence in the fairness of the upcoming election. He said he called the election commission about the ballots and was told that he should destroy one and submit the other. Anderson said he plans to submit his ballot in person at the government center and will return the duplicate to them when he goes.
In other news regarding mail-in absentee ballots, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson commented Tuesday on the U.S. Supreme Court's Monday ruling requiring absentee ballots in the state to include a witness signature.
"We want to have open and fair and equal access to the ballot box for all South Carolinians in all communities," Wilson said. "But, at the same time, we want to insure that the process of voting has integrity to it, that we protect the integrity of the election process."
According to the South Carolina Election Commission, there have been 15,678 absentee ballots issued in Aiken County and 10,204 of those have been returned as of Tuesday. Across the entire state, there have been 570,109 ballots issued and 394,097 have been returned.