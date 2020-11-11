City of Aiken to consider mask ordinances Thursday

The Aiken City Council will hold a special meeting Thursday evening with two mask-related ordinances on the agenda.
One item on the agenda is a 60-day extension of the city's existing emergency mask ordinance, while the other is discussion of a non-emergency regular ordinance to require face coverings. The meeting will be held in the City Council chambers at 214 Park Ave. S.W. at 5 p.m.
The first ordinance up for a vote would be a 60-day extension of the one that is currently in place.
The original ordinance was passed July 13 and requires customers to wear face coverings inside food and retail establishments within city limits. This ordinance was extended on Sept. 10 and will expire at noon on Nov. 16.
The emergency ordinance was passed and renewed 5-2 by the council, with council members Ed Girardeau and Kay Brohl dissenting.
In order to pass, the emergency ordinance must be approved by at least two-thirds of the seven-member council. If extended, the ordinance would be in effect until noon on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021.
The regular ordinance up for discussion is identical to the emergency ordinance with several differences – the key difference being it wouldn't end until either city council passes a resolution or S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster suspends his declaration of a state of emergency.
This ordinance will require two separate readings that are separated by at least seven days. Thus, the earliest the second reading could be is Thursday, Nov. 19. As a regular ordinance, it only requires a regular majority to pass instead of the two-thirds super majority that an emergency ordinance requires.
If the second reading passes on Nov. 19, the regular ordinance would not take effect until noon on the following Tuesday, Nov. 24. So, the City of Aiken could be without a mask requirement from noon on Nov. 16 until Nov. 24.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has received 78 calls for service related to the mask ordinance, as of Nov. 9. Not all of these calls generated an incident report.
In restaurants, masks must be worn by customers who are waiting to be served or moving around the restaurant. The mask may be removed after the customer is seated.
Face coverings do not have to be worn outside or on sidewalks if social distancing of 6 feet or more can be achieved.
In gyms, masks must be worn unless the person is actively exercising.
Children aged 5 and younger are not required to wear a mask.
The council reviewed coronavirus case numbers data as part of its consideration of this issue, according to agenda documents. These documents listed the weekly case count from ZIP codes 29801 and 29803. That data is as follows:
- week ending Oct. 1: 106
- week ending Oct. 8: 74
- week ending Oct. 15: 55
- week ending Oct. 22: 67
- week ending Oct. 29: 103
- week ending Nov. 5: 65.
The Aiken Chamber of Commerce also sent a survey to chamber members on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with questions regarding the mask mandate.
One of the questions was, "Has the City of Aiken mask mandate helped or harmed your operations?" Of the answers, 55 respondents, or about 41%, said the mandate had no impact; 49 respondents, or about 37%, said it had helped their operations, while 19, or about 14%, said it had hurt operations. The remaining 11 respondents, or about 8%, said they were unsure.
Another question asked if respondents supported the continuation of the mask mandate. Of the respondents, 84, or about 63%, said they supported it, while 45, or about 34%, said they did not support it. The remaining five respondents, or about 4%, said they were undecided.
Due to social distancing requirements, only a limited number of citizens will be allowed in the council chambers at one time.