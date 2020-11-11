City of Aiken to consider mask ordinance extension Thursday

The Aiken City Council will hold a special meeting on Thursday, Nov. 12, to again consider extending the city's mask ordinance for another 60 days.
The original ordinance was passed July 13 and requires customers to wear face coverings inside food and retail establishments within city limits. This ordinance was extended on Sept. 10 and will expire at noon on Nov. 16.
Both ordinances were passed 5-2 by the council, with council members Ed Girardeau and Kay Brohl dissenting.
In order to pass, the ordinance must be approved by at least two-thirds of the council. If extended, the ordinance would be in effect until noon on Sunday, Jan. 16, 2021.
The Aiken Department of Public Safety has received 78 calls for service related to the mask ordinance, as of Nov. 9. Not all of these calls generated an incident report.
In restaurants, masks must be worn by customers who are waiting to be served or moving around the restaurant. The mask may be removed after the customer is seated.
Face coverings do not have to be worn outside or on sidewalks if social distancing of 6 feet or more can be achieved.
In gyms, masks must be worn unless the person is actively exercising.
Children aged 5 and younger are not required to wear a mask.
The council reviewed coronavirus case numbers data as part of its consideration of this issue, according to agenda documents. These documents listed the weekly case count from ZIP codes 29801 and 29803. That data is as follows:
- week ending Oct. 1: 106
- week ending Oct. 8: 74
- week ending Oct. 15: 55
- week ending Oct. 22: 67
- week ending Oct. 29: 103
- week ending Nov. 5: 65.
The city also sent a survey to Aiken Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday, Nov. 4, with questions regarding the mask mandate.
One of the questions was, "Has the City of Aiken mask mandate helped or harmed your operations?" Of the answers, 55 respondents, or about 41%, said the mandate had no impact; 49 respondents, or about 37%, said it had helped their operations, while 19, or about 14%, said it had hurt operations. The remaining 11 respondents, or about 8%, said they were unsure.
Another question asked if respondents supported the continuation of the mask mandate. Of the respondents, 84, or about 63%, said they supported it, while 45, or about 34%, said they did not support it. The remaining five respondents, or about 4%, said they were undecided.
The meeting will be held in the City Council chambers at 214 Park Ave. S.W. at 5 p.m.
Due to social distancing requirements, only a limited number of citizens will be allowed in the council chambers at one time.