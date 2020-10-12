City of Aiken planners to review annexation request, concept revision

The City of Aiken Planning Commission will discuss two items on its agenda during its Tuesday meeting.
The first item is an annexation request for a piece of undeveloped property on E. Pine Log Road across from where the road intersects Trailwood Avenue. Jared Oswalt is the applicant, and he intends to develop the property with a residential product that will also serve as his sales office.
The property is .39 acres and is owned by Oswalt Family Real Estate Inc.
The property is currently zoned Office/Residential. Oswalt is requesting a zoning designation of Limited Business, which is "consistent with the surrounding residential and commercial land uses and zoning, and with the development pattern along this portion of the road," according to a memorandum included with the agenda.
The second item is a revised concept plan approval for approximately 2 acres of property located at 7000 Woodside Executive Court. The concept plan is for Woods Farm Market, and the revision is to add a 16-by-12 removable stage, 8 feet of fencing on the Woodside Executive Park side, and a fenced play area for children.
The applicant and owner of the property is Pamela Ely.
The stage and play area would be constructed of untreated wood because they would be located within the 100-foot well protection circle, according to a memorandum.
The stage would be removable and also have a metal roof.
The fencing would be a privacy fence along the Woodside Executive Park entrance. The wood would be untreated and would either be painted black or left natural.
The play area would have a wire fence on three sides, while the front entrance would be an untreated picket fence or an untreated two-board horse fence. Ely is also proposing an organic mulch layer within the play area.
The concept plan approval could be conditioned on the following, according to a memorandum:
- All elements within the well protection circle comply with South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control rules;
- No significant trees shall be removed to install any of the proposed site elements;
- The applicant sign an agreement stating the conditions of approval within 180 days.
The meeting will begin Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Aiken Municipal Building, 214 Park Ave. S.W. Due to COVID-19 health concerns, capacity limitations and social distancing and mask requirements will be enforced.
The meeting can also be streamed on the City of Aiken's Youtube page.