City of Aiken accepting summer employment applications

Looking for employment and fun summer employment at that?
Local residents are in luck as the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for summer employment.
“We certainly cannot run our summer programs without these summer employees and … we encourage anyone interested in this temporary work would come on out and get their application in,” Jessica Campbell, director of Parks, Recreation and Tourism, said. "And they can certainly call our department for more information if there’s any questions prior to them submitting their application. But, we do ask that they go through the process of completing it online. We do not accept any in-person resumes or hand applications.”
Job openings include summer day camp counselors, lifeguards, water safety instructors and a pool operator. These positions are temporary/seasonal and may work up to 40 hours per week.
Also, the positions are open until filled, Campbell said.
“… We opened them back up, I believe, in February; and so we will accept applications until we have the total number of applicants filled for the positions available,” she added. "And that is approximately 20 summer workers in total.”
To apply for the summer camp counselor role, one must be 18 or older and “hopefully” have some type of experience in working with kids or childcare.
“Sometimes we do get educators through the school system that [would] look for summer employment, but really anyone that's interested in working with children and has experience in that,” Campbell said.
She said for the pool staff, which would be lifeguards, water safety instructors and pool operator, the age is 16 and workers have to be certified.
“Now we can assist with that certification because we know that the classes for certification are now through the summer; they’re all throughout the spring, people are getting certified,” she added. "So we will go ahead and go through the application and hiring process with the intent of that candidate being certified because there’s time to get that certification prior to our pool season opening. And so that is a requirement, but not necessarily a requirement to apply…”
She added job candidates would have to be eligible to get the certification.
Interviews are happening in person right now “safely” with masks required.
“… We are handling those interviews in person; and so if someone is interested, we would encourage them to go ahead and get their application in because they're being reviewed as received,” she said. "And so those positions could of course fill up if someone is waiting closer to the summer to try to apply for something like this."
Interested in employment? Apply for the summer jobs with the City of Aiken by visiting the city's website.