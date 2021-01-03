City adds life-saving devices to Aiken parks

Anyone can save a life when they have the proper tools, and the city of Aiken has begun providing them in local parks and facilities.
As part of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department’s continued effort to provide safer parks and facilities, the City of Aiken has started installing additional Automated External Defibrillators stations for public use in its parks and other public areas.
AEDs are medical devices that can help save lives in the event of sudden cardiac arrest.
When necessary, they send an electric current to the heart to help it reset itself from an ineffective rhythm. Any individual may use AEDs in response to a cardiac emergency.
While no training or certification is required, the device will prompt the user with step-by-step verbal instructions. All AEDs installed at city facilities are equipped for use on adults and children.
“We recognize that emergencies may occur outside of staffed operating hours, or in areas where our existing AEDs are not located,” said Jessica Campbell, director of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department. “These outdoor units will allow for park patrons to have access to this life saving medical device at all times. Everyone can help save a life.”
The AEDs are housed in cabinets and display the AED symbol. They will be located on exterior walls of bathrooms and buildings.
The outdoor cabinets are equipped with an alarm and strobe light that activates when the cabinet is opened. Park patrons should look for the posted AED sign while visiting the parks so that in an emergency, the unit can be quickly located.
The Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is expected to complete the installations before the start of 2021.
AEDs will be installed at the following locations: Generations Park, Virginia Acres Park, Smith-Hazel Park, Perry Memorial Park, Citizens Park complexes 1, 3 and 4, Hopelands Gardens and Rye Patch, and the Aiken County Farmers Market.
Current AED installations are located at the following places: the Municipal Building, The Alley, the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, Amentum Center for the Performing Arts, Weeks Tennis Center (will be relocated to outdoors) and Citizens Park 2 (will be relocated to outdoors).