top story

Christmas will be bright, but not white, in Aiken

Christmas is expected to be merry and bright in Aiken, but it won’t be white, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Columbia as of Monday afternoon.

Skies will be sunny Friday, and the high temperature will be near 41 degrees.

The low Christmas night will be around 23.

Christmas Eve on Thursday will be dreary and wet as a strong cold front moves through the area.

There will be 90% chance of rain and a high of close to 63 degrees.

Most of the precipitation should fall before 4 p.m.

During the evening, the chance of showers will be 30%. The temperature will drop to around 28 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration defines a White Christmas as one when there is an inch or more of snow on the ground Christmas morning.

Based on 30-year historical statistics compiled by AccuWeather, the probability of a white Christmas in Aiken is under 5%.

In the northwest portion of the Palmetto State, there historically is a 5% to 25% chance.

States with areas where the probability exceeds 75% include New York, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont, Michigan, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Montana.

