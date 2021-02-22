Child's 'severe injuries' caused by Aiken's carelessness, parent alleges in lawsuit

A parent of an Aiken child is suing the city, alleging its negligence at Virginia Acres Park led to the minor’s “severe injuries” as well as “great physical pain and mental anguish.”

In June 2019, the child was playing near the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center when he hit and tripped on an electrical box, according to a court complaint filed Feb. 19 by an attorney representing Ryann Anne Baker, the parent.

The child was severely injured, Baker charges, because of the city’s failure to properly maintain the area and warn of dangerous conditions, among other factors.

The incident, the three-page complaint continues, has caused the child, who is younger than 14, “to lose enjoyment of life.”

Baker is seeking actual and punitive damages and reimbursement of legal fees, court records show. A jury trial has been requested.

The city had not responded to the complaint as of early Monday.