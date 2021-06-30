Children’s Place Strengthening Families Program equips local families for success in Aiken, Barnwell counties

So far in 2021, 20 Aiken and Barnwell families have graduated from the Strengthening Families Program at Children’s Place, a nonprofit child and family development center in Aiken.
The Strengthening Families Program is a nationally and internationally recognized evidence-based program designed to provide parents of elementary school-aged children with positive parenting skills and improve overall family communication and functioning. It is a skill-based, 14-session curriculum that emphasizes managing challenging behaviors while strengthening parents’ bonds with their children.
Children’s Place facilitators model and coach parents through incorporating positive parenting skills into meeting their individual families’ needs.
“It’s amazing to see the progress each of these parents make throughout the program and how that progress influences the entire family," said Marilyn Harris, the Strengthening Families Program team lead and trained facilitator. "It's a great feeling to know that SFP is making a positive change for our families and our community.”
Whether a family is experiencing challenges or wanting to be proactive about building stronger relationships in their family, Strengthening Families provides the tools to enhance overall family functioning and parental nurturing while decreasing conflict and problem behaviors.
Families in Aiken and Barnwell counties with at least one child between the ages of 6 and 11 are eligible to participate in the program. Incentives, including gas cards, gift cards and grand prize giveaways, are offered throughout the program.
Additionally, Strengthening Families provides children with skills to solve problems and communicate more effectively, develop healthy friendships and increase core self-esteem.
Together, these two-generational components are essential in creating and maintaining strong family units in the community.
“SFP is a program like no other because it gives families the opportunity to improve their own lives. It allows families to meet goals together, work through their challenges as a group, and, in the end, emerge a stronger, more resilient family,” said Children's Place Executive Director Peggy Ford.
The graduating families in June celebrated over Zoom and with a “Family Fun Day” graduation gift, which included items to make dinner, play games and celebrate with the whole family, a fitting way to recognize the accomplishments of these strong families.
To learn more or to sign up for the Fall Strengthening Families session, call Children’s Place at 803-641-4144.
Children’s Place Inc. is a United Way of Aiken County agency that works with families to decrease abuse and neglect of children, increase stability in families, and improve children’s readiness for school.
The Strengthening Families Program is funded by Children’s Trust of South Carolina in partnership with the Department of Social Services and Duke Endowment.