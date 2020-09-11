Ceremony held at Aiken County Veterans Memorial Park to remember victims of 9/11 attacks

Members of the Aiken County Veterans Affairs Office gathered at Veterans Memorial Park Friday morning to honor the victims of 9/11.
Dwight Bradham, director of Aiken County Veterans Affairs, spoke about the attacks from nineteen years ago and recounted the timeline of events from that day.
"For years, the numbers '911' simply meant a call for help," said Bradham, a U.S. Army and Army National Guard veteran. "Now, they also remind us of the worst terrorist attack on the United States. Today is full of emotion, as we remember those who lost their lives and those who lost their loved ones on that day."
After speaking, Bradham and Christina Quarles placed a wreath by the veterans memorial wall to honor the victims and military service members who gave "their all in the defense of our great nation."
As Bradham and Quarles rendered a salute to the wreath and wall, retired Navy Chief Petty Officer Troy Plooster plaid taps on his trumpet.
Bradham served in Iraq in 2003 and finished his career in 2013 coming back from Afghanistan.
“It was a unifying day for America," Bradham said. "After the initial shock, in true American fashion, everyone started helping. Total strangers were giving things they had for those who didn’t have anything. To me, that was one of the biggest things after the events of 9/11. It really showed America and what we’re able to do."