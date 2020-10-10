Business Roundup: Dental practice has ties to Aiken's Winter Colony

One of Aiken’s biggest advocates for historic preservation acquired a dental practice earlier this year that has a connection to the area’s past.
Dr. Charlotte Wiedenman is the new owner of Downtown Dental at 129 Faubourg St. S.W.
“I was working at Aiken Dental Associates with Dr. George Crawford when Dr. Bob Talbert approached me in February and asked if I would be interested in purchasing his practice,” Wiedenman said.
One reason why she decided to do so was the practice’s location in a bungalow built in the 1920s.
“I love old buildings, and this building was so fantastic,” Wiedenman said. “It was a cottage that was on the Winter Colony rental list. It’s called Sunkist.”
The timing of the transaction was not the best because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
“We saw patients for four days and then the shelter in place order came about,” Wiedenman said.
But there was a silver lining in that cloud.
“It was a great time to make some changes in the office that would have been difficult otherwise – painting, getting a computer system in place and migrating what had been paper-based appointment book to the computer system,” Wiedenman said.
After a two-month shutdown, the practice reopened, and everything was in place.
Wiedenman’s ancestors include a dentist who also practiced locally.
“In 1890, Dr. Benjamin Teague, who was the first dentist in Aiken, brought in my fourth great uncle to join his practice,” Wiedenman said. “His name was Dr. Harry Ray. He practiced with Dr. Teague and then he went out on his own and had his own practice. He was in the current Bank of America building downtown on that kind of diagonal front.”
Wiedenman is a member of Preservation South Carolina’s board, and she also is the historian for the Garden Club of Aiken.
She is a past president of the Historic Aiken Foundation.
For more information about Downtown Dental, call 803-649-0430 or visit the Aiken Downtown Dental page on Facebook.
New Graniteville dentist office
Bettis Academy Dentistry opened last month in Graniteville.
Services offered include teeth whitening and cleaning, fillings, placement of crowns and bridges, extractions, root canal therapy and oral surgery.
The owner of the new practice is Dr. David Urbanawiz. He formerly was a full-time faculty member and the course director for esthetic dentistry at the Dental College of Georgia at Augusta University. He now is a volunteer clinical faculty member at the school.
Bettis Academy Dentistry is at 120 Bettis Academy Road, Suite B.
For more information, call 803-392-7082 or visit bettisdental.com.
Knights Inn property sold
The property where the Knights Inn is located in Aiken has been sold for $1.65 million, according to Aiken County land records.
Narayana of Aiken LLC was the purchaser, and C & S LLC was the seller.
The deal was finalized Sept. 25.
Kirtan Patel of Walterboro is the registered agent for Narayana, according the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.
The Knights Inn is at 1850 Richland Ave. W.