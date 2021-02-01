Broadband buildout planned for rural parts of Aiken County

Aiken Electric Cooperative is teaming with a Lexington-based firm to expand broadband infrastructure into unserved and underserved communities, beginning in the rural swaths surrounding Wagener and Perry.

The fleshed-out fiber network, funded by grant money, will be online as early as the summer, the cooperative and CarolinaConnect explained in a joint announcement Monday. Further growth is expected over the coming years; a detailed schedule is in the works.

“Just as we did more than 80 years ago in bringing electricity to our rural communities, today we are bringing a much-needed service to our members,” Aiken Electric Cooperative CEO Gary Stooksbury said. “We believe providing exceptional broadband access is consistent with our mission of empowering our local communities and enhancing our members' quality of life.”

Inadequate internet access has long plagued Aiken County, where thousands of people lack even the most basic of service. The coronavirus quagmire has only amplified the issue.

Access and faster speeds are more prevalent throughout the county’s western half, near downtown Aiken, North Augusta, along the Savannah River near Augusta and in splotches neighboring New Ellenton. Areas of need, according to a March 2020 analysis, include the region surrounding Windsor, Wagener and Salley, and along the Interstate 20 corridor.

The Aiken County Legislative Delegation is and has been aware of the problems. Little connectivity, local lawmakers have said, is a frequent complaint.

“We’re so far behind the curve, the internet curve, in Aiken County,” state Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, said early last year, as the coronavirus crisis began constricting the county. “Kids can’t do their schoolwork. Parents can’t communicate.”

Taylor on Monday was thrilled that “the digital internet desert in Aiken and surrounding counties will soon be delivered a broadband oasis.” The Aiken Republican further likened the prospective improvements to a life preserver.

More information about the venture can be found on CarolinaConnect's website, carolinaconnect.com.