top story

Bright colors for women, casual wear for men in style this spring in Aiken

  • Updated

Clothing shops and boutiques in downtown Aiken are preparing their spring fashions as the winter season ends.

As warmer, sunnier weather arrives with spring, local merchants are sharing tips on what's going to be in style this upcoming season.

full outfit with purse.jpg
Brooke Thomas, the owner Ginger Bee Boutique in downtown Aiken, is wearing a Lucy Knit one-shoulder sweater and Be Mine pink flare pants, with a mauve hat and pink seed bead earrings with the abstract paisley beaded clutch. (Staff photo by Shakailah Heard)

Brooke Thomas, owner of Ginger Bee Boutique, has an idea of what local women should lookout for.

“I would definitely say what’s in this spring is bright colors, of course florals and bright prints,” Thomas said.

Thomas suggested to always have one bright staple piece and pair it with something simpler.

For example, Thomas suggested pairing a white one-shoulder sweater top with pink flare pants and finishing the look a mauve hat, pink seed bead earrings and an abstract paisley beaded clutch.

Detail Shot-Earrings.jpg
Ginger Bee Boutique in downtown Aiken sells these pink seed bead earrings and an assortment of accessories. (Staff photo by Shakailah Heard)

Thomas said women's footwear with height is in style for the spring.

“For spring, I always recommend some wedges or some platforms,” Thomas said.

Ginger Bee Boutique has a lot of bright-colored items and accessories from which to choose in the store. Located at 110 Laurens St. S.W., the boutique is open from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Wedges
The owner of the Ginger Bee Boutique suggests to wear wedges in the spring. (Staff photo by Shakailah Heard)

For men this spring, Lionel Smith Ltd. owner Van Smith detailed the fashions his store will be offering.

“A lot of casual wear, a lot of things that you can possibly run in or go to the grocery store in, mainly casual, not as much dress, although we do sell dress; we just won’t have as much to sell because more people are getting a lot more casual now,” Smith said.

The store will be selling five-pocket pants, jeans, T-Shirts, straw hats and On Cloud tennis shoes this spring. Although the shop will be offering more stylish dress shoes, the spring is looking more casual.

On Cloud shoes are Smith’s favorite item this spring, and he said everyone should have a staple pair of jeans or five-pocket pants in their closet.

Shoes detail
These are the On Cloud shoes sold at Lionel Smith Ltd. The owner, Van Smith, said these shoes are his favorite to wear. (Staff photo by Shakailah Heard)

Lionel Smith Ltd. offers shoes and apparel in the store and online. Located at 132 Laurens St. S.W., the menswear store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

