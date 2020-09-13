Born free: Researchers return confiscated box turtles to the wild at Savannah River Site

Eastern box turtles, which can be found in back yards in the Aiken area, are under threat from the illegal wildlife trade.
When confiscated by law enforcement agencies, “the options are either to farm out the animals to individual people who are willing to keep them in captivity permanently or unfortunately, in some cases, just to euthanize them,” said Tracey Tuberville, a senior research scientist at the University of Georgia’s Savannah River Ecology Laboratory, or SREL.
In an effort to find a better way to deal with seized box turtles, SREL has teamed up with the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources and the United States Forest Service-Savannah River to conduct a study at the Savannah River Site that is focusing on returning the reptiles to the wild.
The box turtles involved in the research are among the more than 200 seized in Chester County during a sting operation in the summer of 2019.
“We decided to use this opportunity to learn as much as we can about these animals,” Tuberville said.
In general, box turtles in the wild don’t roam very far away from the nests where they were hatched during their lifetimes. When the animals are moved to another location, it seems to increase their risk of death.
But SREL has “successfully used pens with gopher tortoises that have been translocated,” Tuberville said. “If you pen them for nine months to a year (before they are released) it vastly increases site fidelity.”
Tuberville and her fellow researchers decided to focus on that same strategy with the confiscated box turtles.
At SRS, “we built a soft release pen, which basically was a 2.5-acre area that we enclosed, and we put the turtles in it,” Tuberville said.
The animals remained in the pen from late October 2019 until mid-May of this year.
At that time, sections of fence were removed so the turtles could leave the enclosure whenever they wanted to and move around freely.
University of Georgia graduate student Emma Browning is tracking some of the animals, which have radio transmitters attached to them.
“I am monitoring their movements to see what habitats they are selecting and how far they are moving,” Browning said. “We’re even comparing them to some resident box turtles that were already in the area. I have 30 confiscated box turtles with transmitters and 10 resident box turtles with transmitters.”
Browning goes out and checks on the animals twice a week.
“One thing I’ve learned is that you should never underestimate a turtle,” she said. “When I got into this, I was like, ‘Oh, they shouldn’t be very hard to track at all,’ but I’ve had quite a few that have crossed a good-sized river, and some also have actually crossed back over the river. I’ve had a couple move a mile in between my tracking days and one moved almost 2 miles.
“There are a lot of times when I don’t even see the animal,” she continued. “I just pinpoint it with my ear. A lot of them are just completely submerged in mud, which was something I didn’t really expect.”
Plans call for Browning to continue monitoring the turtles’ movements until mid-November when the animals will begin entering a dormant state for the winter.
“The transmitters that are on the turtles now last for a year, so potentially I could track them again when they emerge in the spring,” Browning said. “But we haven’t really talked about that in detail yet.”
While it’s too soon to draw any conclusions yet about how the confiscated turtles are faring in the wild, Browning has seen encouraging signs of adjustment.
“I’m an optimistic person,” she said. “Some of them have moved into new areas and stayed around. I’m seeing that they’re eating well and doing well where they’re at. They’re also interacting with resident box turtles.”
Genetic samples have been collected from the confiscated box turtles and health screenings also are being conducted.
To support the study at SRS, there is a Bulldogs for Box Turtles fundraising campaign. For more information, visit gail.uga.edu/giving/wfnr/bulldogs-for-box-turtles.
Browning periodically posts research updates through her Instagram account: @herpetologistemma.