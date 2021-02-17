Boil water advisory in effect for some Southside residents after water valve replacement

A boil water advisory is in effect for approximately 180 residents on Aiken's Southside. The advisory is for a minimum of 24 hours.
This advisory comes after the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department installed a valve on Troon Way Wednesday morning, creating an interruption in water service.
The affected streets are:
• 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way.
• Burnham Court.
• Farrington Point.
• Lindrick Court.
• Prestwick Court.
• Saint Annes Court.
• Birkdale Court East and West.
• Muirfield Court.
• Saint Andrews Way.
• Turnberry Court North and South.
• Perth Court North and South.
• Carnoustie Court.
For questions, contact the Engineering and Utilities Department at 803-642-7617.