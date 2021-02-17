You are the owner of this article.
Boil water advisory in effect for some Southside residents after water valve replacement

 The City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department is installing a valve on Troon Way Wednesday morning, which will impact some residents' water access.

A boil water advisory is in effect for approximately 180 residents on Aiken's Southside. The advisory is for a minimum of 24 hours.

This advisory comes after the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department installed a valve on Troon Way Wednesday morning, creating an interruption in water service.

The affected streets are:

• 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way.

• Burnham Court.

• Farrington Point.

• Lindrick Court.

• Prestwick Court.

• Saint Annes Court.

• Birkdale Court East and West.

• Muirfield Court.

• Saint Andrews Way.

• Turnberry Court North and South.

• Perth Court North and South.

• Carnoustie Court.

For questions, contact the Engineering and Utilities Department at 803-642-7617.

