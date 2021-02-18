Boil water advisory cancelled for Southside residents

A boil water advisory for approximately 180 residents on Aiken's Southside has been cancelled after water samples came back good.
The advisory had been in effect for 24 hours after the City of Aiken Engineering and Utilities Department installed a valve on Troon Way Wednesday morning, creating an interruption in water service.
The affected streets were:
• 11 Troon Way to 135 Troon Way.
• Burnham Court.
• Farrington Point.
• Lindrick Court.
• Prestwick Court.
• Saint Annes Court.
• Birkdale Court East and West.
• Muirfield Court.
• Saint Andrews Way.
• Turnberry Court North and South.
• Perth Court North and South.
• Carnoustie Court.