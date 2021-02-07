You are the owner of this article.
Black steeplechase jockey featured in exhibit at Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum

An African American steeplechase jockey who was born in Aiken is featured in a February exhibit at the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum, which is Black History Month.

Horses ridden by James Smiley during his career included Oedipus, who was this country’s champion steeplechaser in 1950, 1951 and 1952.

American socialite Lillian Bostwick Phipps owned Oedipus, who was trained by George H. “Pete” Bostwick.

Phipps was Bostwick’s sister. Her first husband was Robert V. McKim of Aiken.

Bostwick is a member of Thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York, and was inducted because of his accomplishments as a steeplechase jockey.

He also is a member of the Hall of Fame at the Museum of Polo in Lake Worth, Florida.

Oedipus is a member of Thoroughbred racing’s national Hall of Fame and the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame.

Born in 1918 in Aiken, Smiley was the third of his parents’ nine children. After his father died when he was in the sixth grade, Smiley quit school to help support his family.

He moved to Hempstead, New York, in 1935 and became a steeplechase jockey.

Smiley died in 1990 in Mineola, New York.

The exhibit featuring Smiley is located in the first floor gallery of the Aiken Thoroughbred Racing Hall of Fame and Museum.

Admission is free to the Hall of Fame and Museum, which is open from 2 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

The Hall of Fame and Museum is in Hopelands Gardens at 135 Dupree Place.

For more information, call 803-642-7631, send an email to halloffame@cityofaikensc.gov or visit www.aikenracinghalloffame.com.

