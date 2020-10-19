Bi-Lo on York Street in Aiken closes with plans to reopen as KJ's Market

Crews set to work tearing down the Bi-Lo branding in and outside the building on York Street in Aiken on Monday to make way for the building's new occupant.
The Bi-Lo, which shares a strip with several other businesses, closed Monday morning to customers and will be converted into similar grocery store, KJ's Market.
The KJ's Market is set to open 8 a.m. Friday.
The store was bought out by Alex Lee Inc., which is based in Hickory, North Carolina, who purchased 20 Bi-Lo grocery stores in South Carolina and Georgia from Southeastern Grocers Inc. The sale was announced in early September.
Two other Bi-Los in Aiken County – in the Midland Valley Plaza Shopping Center at 4435 Jefferson Davis Highway in Clearwater, and the New Ellenton Village Shopping Center at 603 Main St. in New Ellenton – are set to be repurposed as well.
Alex Lee’s acquisitions also include a store at 155 Carolina Square in Edgefield.
Both the Aiken County and Edgefield stores will operate under KJ’s Market.
Founded in 1931, Alex Lee is a family-owned and operated company that has approximately 14,000 employees. It serves as the parent company of Merchants Distributors, which provides full-service, wholesale distribution to supermarkets; Souto Foods, a distributor of Hispanic foods; Lowes Foods, which operates full-service grocery stores in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia; and W. Lee Flowers, a wholesale distributor based in Scranton, which also owns and operates retail stores under the KJ’s Market and IGA brands.
Staff writer Dede Biles contributed to this article.