Baked treats in high demand for holidays at The Little Bake Shoppe in Wagener

WAGENER — The weeks of butter pecan snowballs, Christmas mice and Hershey's Kiss cookies are behind them, so Patricia Martin, Destiny Musser and their fellow workers at The Little Bake Shoppe are shifting gears, with more emphasis on Italian cream cake, chicken salad and reuben sandwiches.
JoAnna Hoover, the Main Street business' owner, offered a few thoughts on what December usually brings.
"It's a very exciting time of the year, because it gets busy, but it's a fun busy, and we enjoy making the different holiday items, and the people are just in a good mood, and they have good spirits," she said. "It can get hectic, up until Christmas Eve ... so we are working it up until then."
Flexibility comes into play, Hoover said.
"Christmas items are different, so we like orders ahead, but typically, throughout the year, it's like three days' notice. Sometimes it's one day, depending on what it is."
Among special ingredients that come into play after Thanksgiving are string licorice, candied fruit and Hershey's Kisses, with such creations as chocolate nut logs, snickerdoodles, soft sugar cookies (with icing) and sand tarts making their annual appearance for several weeks.
Cakes and pumpkin rolls are popular throughout the year, and especially in the holiday season, Hoover added.
"A lot of people call and order a bunch of cakes during Christmas," said Preston McNair, a longtime customer who also came on board as a Little Bake Shoppe employee in October. Cranberries, normally associated with Thanksgiving, remain a popular option throughout the holiday season, she added.
The business itself dates back to 2010, having been put into motion by Hoover and her husband, Jerald.
"My husband renovated the whole place," the owner recalled.
The clientele, she added, has a broad variety of backgrounds.
"We have a lot of recurring customers – a lot of regulars – but then we meet new people from everywhere. ... They come from all over. I love it."
Wagener's ample, open, equestrian acreage also makes a difference.
"There's a lot of horse people in the area, so that brings them from ... New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut," she said.
Hoover and her crew now have a few days to unwind and ponder what 2021 may bring. Plans are for the eatery to open its doors again Jan. 5.