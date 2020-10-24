Back the Blue rally held in North Augusta on Saturday

A crowd of around 100 people gathered at Maude Edenfield Park on Saturday morning to show their support for local law enforcement.
David Weikle and his wife, Maribeth, organized the event. Weikle said they were inspired to put on the event after seeing recent news reports.
"We see the officers being killed," Weikle said. "We see officers that are out there trying to do their job and people aren’t supporting them. We just decided that we needed to do something."
The event featured North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit, North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas and S.C. Rep. Bill Hixon, R-North Augusta, as speakers.
“I’m here to say today: I back the blue," Petit said. "I’m proud to be here supporting our public safety officers, men and women who stand ready every day so you, me and our loved ones feel safe in North Augusta.”
Hixon talked about how his love of police started because his brother was a policeman in North Augusta for 20 years. Hixon has been a volunteer fireman since 1977 and is also a state constable.
"There’s one thing that I will guarantee you I will never do: I will never defund the police in this town or in the state," Hixon said. "If there’s anything we need, we need more money and we need more police."
Thomas said he challenges his officers to get involved and engage with the community each and every day.
"Here in North Augusta, we are constantly doing something in this community," Thomas said. "We care about it, we want you to understand that."
Patricia Reynolds, a North Augusta resident, said she came to the rally to "support our city officers."
"I work with them everyday, I do their computers," said Kim Newcomb, a computer support technician. "I see what they go through. I see a lot of the disrespect they get for just doing what they are sworn to do."
The event ran until around noon at the park, located at 495 Brookside Ave. There were refreshments provided. Many attendees wore shirts or hats to show their support for law enforcement and some even brought flags. There was also a prize giveaway for North Augusta Public Safety officers.