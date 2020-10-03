Augusta man dies in motorcycle crash on I-20

An Augusta man has died following a motorcycle crash Saturday on I-20.
Richard Schadle, 75, of Augusta, was pronounced dead at 5:08 p.m. by Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables following a motorcycle accident.
The crash occurred around 4:04 p.m., according to a release from the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
Schadle was riding his 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-20 when he ran off the right side of the road near mile marker 10 and struck the guardrail.
Toxicology is pending.
The coroner's office and Highway Patrol are investigating the incident.