Area sorority chapter goes red for heart health

Members of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter and Mu Lambda Chapter held a Virtual Community Impact Day titled “Pink Goes Red” for Heart Health on Feb. 5. This event is held annually by the sorority to bring awareness to heart disease and promote life changes.
Janie Key, chair of Target II, Women's Healthcare and Wellness, and the committee created a plan for virtual participation. Members of the Kappa Upsilon Omega Chapter wore red all day, and the program began at 6 p.m.
An educational presentation was given by Dr. Mac A. Bowman, a cardiologist from Augusta. He emphasized that one should “know your numbers” (cholesterol, blood pressure and hemoglobin). One should know the good, the bad and the ugly.
Bowman suggests asking for specific details during doctor appointments; don’t settle for “everything is fine.”
Bowman also made the point that zero is the the number of cigarettes a person should smoke daily.
Immediately following Bowman’s presentation, the members of Kappa Upsilon Omega began a rigorous workout with Latosha Key McDade to help sorority members raise their heartbeat. Exercises included using weights in hand and movement with chairs nearby.
Betty Mims, co-chair of Target II, Women's Healthcare and Wellness, presented certificates of appreciation to Bowman and McDade. In addition, a donation was made to The Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation and a gift certificate was given to Coach Tosha.
Miriam W. Hicks is the Kappa Upsilon Omega chapter president and Stephanie Franklin is the vice president.
Silva Bre'Ana Walker is the Mu Lambda chapter president.