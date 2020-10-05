Area residents take advantage of first day of absentee voting in Aiken County

Monday was the first day of absentee voting in South Carolina and many local residents got out to cast their ballots.
There was a line outside of the Aiken County Government Center, 1930 University Parkway, all day with people waiting for their chance to vote.
Faris Hasoon said he wanted to come out because he has a right to vote and say what he thinks is best for the country.
Lucy McKie said she chose to vote on the first day of absentee voting to avoid the chaos on Election Day, Nov. 3.
"I'm sure there's going to be so many people there," McKie said.
William Parrott said voting is important because it allows people to voice their opinions.
Patty Bryant said she is going to be out of town on Election Day so she wanted to go ahead and cast her vote.
“It’s going to be a difficult election," Bryant said. "But, we’ve prayed about it and we just know that God is going to answer prayers and that it will go the way it’s supposed to go."
The center will be open for in-person absentee voting from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Friday, through Nov. 2. It also will be open Saturday, Oct. 31, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order to vote, residents will be required to produce one of the following forms of identification: a valid South Carolina driver's license, a S.C. DMV ID card, S.C. concealed weapons permit, S.C. voter registration card with photo, federal military ID or a U.S. passport.
For those who want to vote absentee but don't want to go to the government center, there is also the option to use a mail-in ballot or go to one of the seven newly designated satellite absentee voting locations across Aiken County.
The mail-in absentee ballots can be requested at scvotes.gov. While these ballots are not currently required to have a witness signature, Gov. Henry McMaster and the South Carolina Election Commission are recommending voters to get the signature to be safe.
Karl Racine, the District of Columbia attorney general, announced Monday that he is leading a coalition of 18 state attorneys general in supporting a challenge to a South Carolina law that requires a witness signature for voters to cast their ballots by mail.
“Voting by mail is a safe and effective way for voters to exercise their civic duty,” Racine said in a statement. “Requiring voters to secure a witness signature for mail-in ballots is an unnecessary burden that unfairly requires voters to decide whether to risk exposure to COVID-19 to vote or sit this election out. Our coalition of Attorneys General will work quickly to ensure voters can safely make their voices heard at the ballot box this November.”
Satellite locations will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road, from Oct. 26-30.
• Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson, from Oct. 19-23.
• First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor, Oct. 12-15.
• Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener, from Oct. 26-29.
• Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta, from Oct. 26-28.
• North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta, Mondays-Fridays from Oct. 12-30.
• Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville, from on Oct. 19-23.
For more information, contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office at 803-642-2028.