You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Applications being accepted for Christmas craft show

Christmas Craft Show 2 (copy)
Buy Now

Debbie Sharpe fills her arms with birdhouses  in the Front Perch booth during the 50th annual Christmas Craft Show at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center. Applications for the 2021 show are now available online.(Staff/Dede Biles)

 Aiken Standard file photo

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for the 2021 Christmas Craft Show.

This is a juried show that brings artisans and shoppers from across the Southeast to Aiken. This indoor/outdoor show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, and offers an opportunity for crafters to showcase their handmade items.

Despite limited vendor capacity, and with strict safety protocols in place, the 2020 show boasted a total of over 4,300 people in attendance over the course of two days. Safety protocols will again be in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect both vendors and shoppers.

Food trucks and other food vendors are also encouraged to apply.

Applications are available online at coa.page/vfth. Pictures of crafts must be submitted so jurors can determine show acceptance. 

For more information, call 803-642-7631.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News