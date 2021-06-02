Applications being accepted for Christmas craft show

The City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is now accepting applications for the 2021 Christmas Craft Show.
This is a juried show that brings artisans and shoppers from across the Southeast to Aiken. This indoor/outdoor show is scheduled for 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4 at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, and offers an opportunity for crafters to showcase their handmade items.
Despite limited vendor capacity, and with strict safety protocols in place, the 2020 show boasted a total of over 4,300 people in attendance over the course of two days. Safety protocols will again be in place to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and protect both vendors and shoppers.
Food trucks and other food vendors are also encouraged to apply.
Applications are available online at coa.page/vfth. Pictures of crafts must be submitted so jurors can determine show acceptance.
For more information, call 803-642-7631.