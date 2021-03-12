Apartment complex for adults 55 and older proposed along Aiken's Whiskey Road

A three-story apartment complex for older adults has been pitched for undeveloped land along bustling Whiskey Road in Aiken.
The complex, called The Magnolia, according to documents filed with the city of Aiken, would include 60 units, a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, as well as common areas, like community, business and fitness centers.
Only those 55 and older would be allowed to live there.
“Again, this would be a senior community for residents age 55 and older, no children will live there,” said Max Elbe with Lowcountry Housing Communities. “All residents will be age 55 and older.”
The tract in question is about 5 acres large. It's north of Stratford Drive and south of Brookhaven Drive; the surrounding area includes single-family homes and commercial properties.
"Our proposed development will play a nice median between the two property types," reads a project narrative.
The Aiken Planning Commission on Tuesday unanimously recommended City Council approve the concept plan for The Magnolia as well as the related annexation. The recommendation came with a handful of conditions, though.
“The main thing is, as these properties are developed along Whiskey Road, there’s going to be issues about ingress and egress on Whiskey Road,” Planning Commission Chairman Jack Hunter said Tuesday. “The DOT has made that clear.”
Few trips in and out of the potential apartment complex are expected, even during morning and afternoon rushes, a traffic estimate shows.
Several people filed questions and concerns with the Planning Commission: “Are you really thinking about what's best for your community and the homeowners?” asked Tom and Katie Garlock. “There is so much housing available in Aiken and so many new properties being built.”