Another deer cull at Woodside approved by city of Aiken

The city of Aiken late last month signed off on a request to cull deer in Woodside, clearing the way for a second thinning of the herd in the upscale Southside community.
The controversial cull – yet to start – is allowed to happen from 10:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Sunday through Thursday until Feb. 25, according to a letter signed by City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh and directed to Charlie Call, the president of the Woodside Property Owners Association.
Call on Thursday would not disclose the exact dates or times shooting was planned for, citing concerns of interference. But no shooting will happen Feb. 14, the letter stipulates, “due to school being out the following day.”
The S.C. Department of Natural Resources has permitted the deer dispatch, and a minimum $2 million liability insurance policy has been secured – among the city’s prerequisites for approval. The use of frangible ammo (bullets designed to disintegrate, reducing impact and penetration) and suppressed rifles has been confirmed by the city’s wildlife manager, and an experienced sharpshooting team has been contracted.
“They can operate within the date windows and the time windows on individual days, per their permit and the letter from the city,” Bedenbaugh said Thursday. He added: “We have addressed it from an administrative level as appropriate.”
The Woodside Property Owners Association put aside tens of thousands of dollars for the operation, the Aiken Standard previously reported. One-hundred deer were killed in the first sweep in 2020.
Bedenbaugh, Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco and the wildlife manager have personally reviewed the proposed shooting sites, according to the Jan. 26 letter. Both Call and the city manager reiterated the point Thursday. Call said he was “very comfortable” with the selections. Safety, he emphasized, is the priority.
Culls in Aiken were made possible in late 2019 by an update to city code. Broader wildlife management practices are backed by state law.
While deer culls are nothing novel in South Carolina – they have been conducted in the Lowcountry, near Hilton Head and Beaufort, for example – they are relatively new in Aiken. The undertaking is contentious, too. Public hearings on the so-called culling amendment in 2019 were undoubtedly combative, and tempers and concerns continue to flare.
“We understand where folks are coming from,” Call said Thursday, noting that culling was widely supported in a formal temperature check years ago.