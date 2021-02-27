Annual jazz concert in Aiken honors, celebrates Black history

Aiken was filled with the sweet sounds of jazz on Saturday night.

Preston and Weston were the main act at the 11th annual Black History Jazz Concert, playing to around 100 people at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center for two hours. It was the second year the duo had performed the concert.

Wayne Preston, on woodwinds, and David Weston, on keyboards, performed songs from some of the most famous Black singers and songwriters, including Duke Ellington and Ben E. King.

While this year's edition of the annual concert was a bit different than in years past, Aikenites still showed up. Curry Hall, recreation program coordinator for the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, said he hoped to see everyone smiling, having a good time and enjoying the music.

"It brings a sense of normalcy when we have events, even if they’re modified," Hall said.

The music was certainly not modified. Silky smooth notes flowed out of Preston's saxophone, while Weston nodded his head back at forth as the music flowed through his fingertips.

Preston said one word he would use to describe the duo's music is variety.

"We try to cover all genres of music from jazz, R&B, reggae to a little pop, rap," Preston said. "I like that because I’ve never been one to just be one type of thing."

Given that the concert takes place during Black History Month and is named as such, a screen in the center's lobby showed a slideshow in celebration of famous Black people throughout history. Pictures of famous figures from Harriet Tubman to Rosa Parks to Barack Obama were shown, along with short biographies.

Preston said the month is important to him because "(Black people) get a month of honoring their heritage."

"It's just a good thing," Preston said.