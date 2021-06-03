Amp The Alley, Thursday Market return to downtown Aiken

Amp The Alley is back in full swing after a COVID-19 hiatus.
The free concert series, held every Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m. in The Alley, along with the return of Thursday Market in The Alley brought hundreds downtown for it’s big return.
Locals grabbed a beer, chatted with friends and listened to live music for the first time since the pandemic.
“For me, it’s just a sense of community,” Amanda Thornton said. “We’ve been cooped up for the last year, so it just feels good to see familiar faces and feel the reason we live in Aiken.”
Steve and Sandy Turner said they enjoyed going to the market pre-pandemic and were glad to be back. “It feels like family,” Sandy Turner said.
Thursday’s event included music from George comma Jones, a local Aiken band.
“The band is pretty good – and I’m always surprised when a band is good,” Steve Turner said.
Vendors at the Thursday Market in The Alley sold everything from tomatoes to sandblasted glass.
One vendor, Greg Powers, who makes carved wooden signs and coasters out of local cedar wood, said he has a lot of inventory because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I didn’t sell a lot last year, but I just continued to make because I enjoy doing it,” Powers said. He added that the market brings a lot of exposure to smaller vendors.
Tom Mac Garrett, a potter who sells handmade tableware, said the opening night turnout was similar to past years.
“It was about normal for the opening night,” he said. “I enjoy just having fun and seeing friends.”
Thursday Market in The Alley will run Thursdays during the month of June.