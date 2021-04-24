Aiken's new steeplechase venue taking shape as work remains on schedule

Work remains on schedule to complete the first phase of the Aiken Steeplechase Association’s new venue by September.
"We’re making great progress,” said the organization’s event manager, Jessica Miller, who gave the Aiken Standard a tour late last week of the approximately 140-acre site, which is bounded by Rudy Mason Parkway, Old Wagener Road and Richland Avenue East.
Clearing and grading has been completed, and the well for irrigation has been built.
In addition, the fencing for the 1-mile, tri-oval racecourse is going up.
And some of the recently planted grass is sprouting.
“They have seeded the infield and the outfield, but they won’t be seeding the track itself until the irrigation system goes in, which will be soon,” Miller said.
A sound system also will be installed in the near future, she reported.
The first phase of the project’s cost, which includes the purchase of the land, is approaching $4 million, Miller said.
That money will pay for the basics that the new venue needs to conduct the Aiken Spring Steeplechase and the Aiken Fall Steeplechase, which formerly were held at the Aiken Horse Park Foundation’s Bruce’s Field.
Permanent structures such as a tower for racing officials and a pavilion will be constructed later.
“We are very excited, and we are really looking forward to sharing our new facility with the community,” Miller said.
If everything continues to go well, that will happen beginning with the 2021 edition of the Fall Steeplechase in October.
The Steeplechase Association is expecting to be able to release information about the purchase of railside and other parking spaces by early or mid-summer.
“We are currently developing our master plan with JLA (Johnson, Laschober & Associates) in Augusta,” Miller said. “They are laying out our parking for us. Patrons that had a railside space at the old facility will have a railside space at the new facility with a comparable view to what they had previously.”
Because the racecourse's length is longer than the old one at Bruce’s Field, additional railside parking spots will be available.
There also will be more parking spaces in general.
“We have almost doubled our parking capacity in total,” Miller said. “All parking will be onsite.”
She also talked about some of the upgraded or new amenities the venue will provide.
There will be lawn boxes in the Guarantor Tent area that each will offer private seating and race viewing for up to 10 people.
In addition, all holders of Guarantor Tent party tickets will be able to park behind that facility or nearby.
“We are also going to have a young professionals enclosure,” Miller said.
Food and beverages will be served in the enclosure, and the purchasers of tickets for that area will have to be at least 21 years of age.
“It’s going to be similar to our Guarantor Tent, but for young professionals,” Miller said. “It might have cornhole games and things like that.”
Also among the new amenities will be corporate tailgating spaces that will accommodate 50 to 80 people.
A general admission railside viewing area also is in the plans.
The racecourse will have three vehicle crossings, and “those three also will be pedestrian crossings,” Miller said. “In addition, we’ll have two other crossings for pedestrians only.”
There will be four entrances to the new venue – two off of Old Wagner Road and one each off Rudy Mason Parkway and Richland Avenue East.
A pickup and drop-off area will be located at the Richland Avenue East entrance.
The new venue also will have a multipurpose field.
“It will be large enough for polo, and there also will be the potential to have soccer, lacrosse and all types of other events there,” Miller said. “We hope that this facility will be used by the community throughout the year.”
During the Aiken Spring and Fall steeplechases, the multipurpose field will be the site of an expanded Paddock Playground and family area.
In addition, the new venue have an area similar to the one in the racecourse infield at Bruce’s Field that was known as the Village of Shops, but it will be significantly larger.
“We are going to have more things there than just shops,” Miller said. “It will be central in the infield (of the new racecourse), which is over 30 acres.”
In recent years at Bruce’s Field, there wasn’t a paddock. Horses were saddled on the racecourse prior to competing.
At the new venue, there will be an area that will serve as a paddock, parade ring and winner’s circle.
“We are calling it The Ellipse,” Miller said.
The racecourse fencing at the new venue will be different from the board fencing at Bruce’s Field. The sections will have a top board with V-mesh wire below.
The V-mesh wire will prevent children from getting onto the racecourse while still allowing them to view the racing action.
It’s also difficult for horses to get their hooves through the tight weave of the V-mesh wire.
“Safety is one of our top priorities,” Miller said.
There has been a hiatus in steeplechase racing locally because of the pandemic.
The 2020 and 2021 Spring Steeplechase both were canceled and so was the 2020 Fall Steeplechase.
“We have really appreciated everyone’s support during this time,” Miller said.
The Steeplechase Association purchased the property for the new venue for $2.112 million in January 2020.
The removal of trees and undergrowth began the next month.
A variety of companies have been involved in phase one of the project. They include Gary L. McElmurray Construction Co. Inc., Hass & Hilderbrand Inc., Allstar Fence LLC and Dixie Well & Pump Service.