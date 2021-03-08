Aiken's mask mandate still in effect after Gov. McMaster's rollback

The city of Aiken’s mask mandate, meant to stymie the spread of the coronavirus, remains in effect following S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster’s decision to walk back related statewide rules.

City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh on Monday morning confirmed Aiken’s policy – generally requiring the wearing of face coverings in businesses and facilities open to the public within city limits – was valid and in force.

“Our ordinance is still in effect,” Bedenbaugh said, noting it can be rescinded by City Council or will expire when the governor cancels the coronavirus state of emergency.

The city’s long-term mandate, passed late last year, deferred to the governor’s decrees and other state regulations when it came to masks in restaurants and similar businesses. Mask requirements at such establishments in Aiken, Bedenbaugh said, are now a private matter; requiring masks – or not – now falls to a restaurant owner or management, for example.

Gary Smith, the city attorney, is expected to brief City Council at its Monday night meetings.

“It will be an update,” Bedenbaugh said.

City Council's public work session starts at 5 p.m. Its regular meeting begins at 7 p.m.

Because the coronavirus is spread chiefly by respiratory droplets, produced when an infected person speaks, screams, sings and more, “universal mask use can help reduce transmission,” according to a study published this month on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

“Masks are an additional step to help prevent people from getting and spreading COVID-19,” the CDC website reads. “They provide a barrier that keeps respiratory droplets from spreading.”

McMaster, a Republican, never issued a statewide mask mandate. He described such a directive as unenforceable.

Aiken's mask ordinance requires the wearing of face coverings: cloth, fabric or other material that fits snug over a person’s nose and mouth, including bandanas, scarves and gaiters. Exemptions do exist. Children under 5 do not have to wear masks. And, among other things, masks aren’t required while exclusively with family members or members of the same household or while outside exercising.

The city first instituted mask rules in July 2020, around the same time Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon tested positive for COVID-19, the disease the virus causes.