Aiken's Golden Good Timers donate items to Salvation Army Homeless Shelter

An Aiken senior citizen club donated around 50 zip-close bags filled with essential items to the Aiken Salvation Army Homeless Shelter on Friday.
The Golden Good Timers, as they're known, have been collecting the items and gave the bags to Lt. April Tiller, with the Salvation Army, at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center. The club is based out of the center.
Bonita Peele, the club's president, said face masks, wash cloths, toothbrush, toothpaste, deodorant and soap were the items included in each bag. Some of the bags even included combs and brushes.
"Those are the key items we wanted to make sure that we had and they’re all travel size items," Peele said.
Peele said the collection started as something to keep members busy and it was something that wouldn't be impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. She said that the group really enjoyed doing it and will do collections like it in the future.
The club started as a social club for seniors who are in the community, according to Peele. They wanted to get involved in activities in the community and get involved in the community, while also helping each other.
Tiller received the donations and spoke about her personal experiences growing up.
“I grew up with a mother who was in and out of domestic violence situations," Tiller said. "We stayed in a few homeless shelters, we had to live in our car once. I remember going into the homeless shelter as a child and it was scary. I remember feeling lost."
Tiller has helped improve the Aiken homeless shelter. She said there are rooms that have been remodeled with cartoon designs, like Marvel comics or Super Mario, to make it less intimidating to children.
"We can tackle our homeless and poverty issues," Tiller said. "It just takes a community working together and working in conjunction with others."