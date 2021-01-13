Aiken's Bacon and Brews canceled for 2021 because of COVID-19

Numerous events were called off because of the novel coronavirus pandemic in 2020, and more are being canceled this year.

Among the latest to be scrapped is Aiken's Bacon and Brews. It was scheduled for March 13 at the Newberry Festival Center in downtown Aiken.

A fundraiser for the Kiwanis Club of Aiken, Bacon and Brews was held for the first time in 2018 and was renewed in 2019 and 2020.

Beer and food featuring bacon were available for purchase, and there also was live music.

In addition to concerns about the health of participants, restrictions in place because COVID-19 contributed to the decision to cancel Bacon and Brews this year, according to Kiwanis Club President Harvey Krape.

“Our sponsors in the past have been hit pretty hard because of COVID-19,” he added, “and we didn’t feel comfortable asking them to support an event such as Bacon and Brews because it is expensive to put on.”

Plans call for Bacon and Brews to return in 2022.

“Unless something drastic happens, we’ll be back,” Krape said. “With the vaccines that are being given, we are expecting the restrictions to be diminished next year.”